Crime
May 6, 2019 12:03 pm

SWAT, search dogs, police tackle ongoing investigation Sunday

By Online Producer  Global News

An ongoing investigation saw "a number of people arrested" Sunday evening in the area of the 1000 block of Wascana Street.

Regina’s SWAT team, Crisis Negotiators, and police dogs were utilized Sunday evening as part of an ongoing investigation. The teams were called to the 1000 block of Wascana Street.

A number of people were arrested and taken into custody without incident, according to Regina police.

Police said “criminal charges are anticipated as a result of these incidents,” in a release.

No further information is available at this time.

