Regina police arrest 4 following Wednesday night SWAT call

The Regina Police Service say they arrested four people Wednesday evening as a result of a recent investigation.

Members of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), along with Regina police and detectives and canine teams made the arrests in the 600 block of Garnet Street.

Police say no one was injured during the arrests.

Criminal charges are expected as a result of the arrests, however, no additional details are being released at this time.