Two arrested after Regina SWAT call

Two men are facing charges after an incident on Friday night on the 800 block of Elphinstone Street.

Regina Police Service members were called to the scene after receiving reports of a man with a gun around 6:34 pm.

Members of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT), were called out to the scene a short time later.

Two people were arrested near a home peacefully.

While details are slim in the early stages of the investigation, charges are pending against the two men.

The Regina Police Service is encouraging members of the public to come forward with any new information relating to this

incident.