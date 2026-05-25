Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan ultramarathoner running 1,500 km across province to honour late mother

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted May 25, 2026 4:40 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Ultramarathoner running province north to south in memory of her mother'
Ultramarathoner running province north to south in memory of her mother
WATCH: Ultramarathoner running province north to south in memory of her mother
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Every morning for roughly the next 30 days, Megan Wotherspoon will wake up, tie up her running shoes and start chasing Saskatchewan’s southern border on a journey to fight cancer.

Starting Monday, she is running south in the province to honour her mother, who died after dealing with leukemia at the age of 38.

Wotherspoon is turning that age this year.

Her mother used to work as a forestry technician and held the land in Saskatchewan near and dear.

“The Saskatchewan environment was very close to her heart,” Wotherspoon told Global News.

“This run traces some of the landscapes that she lived and loved in her life.”

Megan Wotherspoon says her mom loved the environment and was fond of Saskatchewan's. Now, she will honour her mother's memory on her cross-Saskatchewan run. View image in full screen
Megan Wotherspoon says her mom loved the environment and was fond of Saskatchewan’s. Now, she will honour her mother’s memory on her cross-Saskatchewan run. Megan Wotherspoon / Every Step is Good

Wotherspoon is a runner and an experienced hiker. She expects both of those activities will help her along the way.

Story continues below advertisement

“This isn’t out of the blue for me. I’m also a long-distance hiker so this kind of blending the discipline of thru hiking, as well as endurance running,” she said.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Despite the flatness of the Prairie landscape on which she’ll be running, Wotherspoon will hit all four of the ecoregions Saskatchewan has to offer.

“We start in the Taiga Shield,” she said. This ecoregion exists in the north where the province borders the territories.

From there, she will take on the next region, the boreal shield.

“Then, the Parkland, and then, of course, the Prairie. I’m really excited to go through all of them,” she said.

Megan Wotherspoon's mother died of leukemia at 38-years-old. Now, Megan is fundraising for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada to honour her mother while on her 30-day run. View image in full screen
Megan Wotherspoon’s mother died of leukemia at 38-years-old. Now, Megan is fundraising for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada to honour her mother while on her 30-day run. Megan Wotherspoon / Every Step is Good

Her almost 1,600-km path begins in Stony Rapids, before she will start heading southward. She will run through both of Saskatchewan’s national parks, as well as past several landmarks.

Story continues below advertisement

Her whereabouts can be tracked on her website.

“Essentially, I’ll just turn (the tracker) on when I start running and then I’ll turn it off when I stop for the day. So, you kind of see me go very slowly down the length of Saskatchewan,” Wotherspoon said.

“I’m super excited because I’m a teacher and my students are going to be following along.”

Her site is also home to her fundraising link, where she is 99 per cent of the way to achieving her $15,597 goal at the time of publication. Wotherspoon is raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada.

Megan Wotherspoon grew up to be a teacher and says her students will be tracking her journey as she goes down Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
Megan Wotherspoon grew up to be a teacher and says her students will be tracking her journey as she goes down Saskatchewan. Megan Wotherspoon / Every Step is Good

She expects her trip to take 30 days, with her running 50 to 70 km each day.

Story continues below advertisement

Wotherspoon said the key is simply putting one foot in front of the other until she reaches the finish line.

“I think I’ll be so relieved and thankful to get to the finish line. Of course, we know the finish is not guaranteed in any race, so I’m very happy and thankful to make it to the start line healthy,”  she said.

“Then, we’ll just see what happens.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices