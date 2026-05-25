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Canada

Thousands of community and social workers on strike across Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2026 5:11 pm
1 min read
Ontario Public Service Employees lead negotiatior JP Hornick, left, speaks during a press conference in Toronto on Thursday, Nov.16, 2017. View image in full screen
Ontario Public Service Employees lead negotiatior JP Hornick, left, speaks during a press conference in Toronto on Thursday, Nov.16, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
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Thousands of community and social workers across Ontario have walked off the job today, calling on the province to boost funding for their services.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union, which represents the workers, says “chronic underfunding” has forced them to work additional jobs to make ends meet while leaving vulnerable people struggling to access support.

The union says the workers hitting the picket lines today are joining those from several other organizations who went on strike over the weekend, as well as others who have been locked out.

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In total, it says workers at nearly two dozen community organizations are now on strike or locked out.

Aside from additional funding, the union says its demands include retroactive pay related to Bill 124, which capped public sector wage increases at one percent and was later ruled unconstitutional.

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It says many public sector workers have received retroactive wage increases of 6.5 per cent or more since the law was repealed, but those in community and social services are “still waiting.”

OPSEU president JP Hornick says the workers are taking a stand for their communities and everyone, including their employers, should support them.

The Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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