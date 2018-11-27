38-year-old Regina man facing weapon charges

A 38-year-old Regina man is facing weapon charges after Regina police executed a warrant at his residence last week.

As a result of an investigation, the Regina Police Service Street Gang Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 1300 block of Retallack Street on Nov. 23.

Police searched the residence and found ammunition and a bladed weapon, which were seized by officers.

Robin James Favel is charged with four counts of possession of firearm/ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Favel made his first appearance in provincial court on Monday.