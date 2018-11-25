Regina police investigating after Montague Street house shot at several times

The Regina Police Service is investigating a shooting that took place in North Central on Saturday night.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Montague Street at about 11:15 p.m. for a report of gunfire.

A police investigation determined that a home was shot at several times.

Police say there were no injuries sustained during the incident, and investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).