Crime
November 25, 2018 2:32 pm

Regina police investigating after Montague Street house shot at several times

By Online Producer  Global News

The Regina Police Service were dispatched Saturday night to a residence in the 1600 block of Montague Street for a report of gunshots.

Germain Wilson / Global News
A A

The Regina Police Service is investigating a shooting that took place in North Central on Saturday night.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Montague Street at about 11:15 p.m. for a report of gunfire.

A police investigation determined that a home was shot at several times.

READ MORE: Regina police on scene investigating possible shooting on Boswell Crescent

Police say there were no injuries sustained during the incident, and investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime Stoppers
Gunfire
Gunshots
Montague Street
Montague Street gunfire
Montague Street gunshots
North Central
Regina
Regina Crime
Regina Police
Regina Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News