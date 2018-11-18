Regina police on scene investigating possible shooting on Boswell Crescent

The Regina Police Service is currently on scene at the 5200 block of Boswell Crescent investigating a report of an injured woman who is believed to have been shot.

Police say EMS has transported the woman to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

.@reginapolice are currently on scene at the 5200 block of Boswell Crescent, investigating a report of an injured woman believed to shot. #yqr pic.twitter.com/4E0LEUGbJx — Global Regina (@GlobalRegina) November 18, 2018

Police were called to the scene at about 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

READ MORE: Regina police search for suspects after downtown business robbed at gun point

If anyone has information regarding the investigation, police are asking that you contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).