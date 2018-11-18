Crime
November 18, 2018 3:41 pm

Regina police on scene investigating possible shooting on Boswell Crescent

EMS has transported a woman to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a residence on the 5200 block of Boswell Crescent in Regina.

The Regina Police Service is currently on scene at the 5200 block of Boswell Crescent investigating a report of an injured woman who is believed to have been shot.

Police say EMS has transported the woman to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the scene at about 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

If anyone has information regarding the investigation, police are asking that you contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

