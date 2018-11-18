Regina police on scene investigating possible shooting on Boswell Crescent
The Regina Police Service is currently on scene at the 5200 block of Boswell Crescent investigating a report of an injured woman who is believed to have been shot.
Police say EMS has transported the woman to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police were called to the scene at about 12:15 p.m. Sunday.
If anyone has information regarding the investigation, police are asking that you contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
