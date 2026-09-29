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Crime

London officer suspended after video showing alcohol in police vehicle

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2026 11:33 am
1 min read
A London Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
A London Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
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A police officer in London, Ont., has been suspended after a video that the force’s police chief says showed members entering an unmarked police vehicle with alcohol visible inside.

Chief Thai Truong says a criminal investigation is also being launched as the video shows a service weapon being stored in “circumstances that raise concerns.”

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He says it happened June 24 in Toronto as officers left a restaurant after a police funeral.

That’s the day a funeral was held for Toronto police Const. Marc Pinizzotto, who was fatally shot during a raid while investigating multiple shootings, including one at the U.S. Consulate.

Truong says ToChief Thai Truong says a criminal investigation is also being launched as the video shows a service weapon being stored in “circumstances that raise concerns.”ronto police will investigate the handling and storage of the police firearm.

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The chief says a senior officer has been suspended with pay, and the overall conduct of the members involved will be investigated after the criminal probe concludes.

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