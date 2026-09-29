London officer suspended after video showing alcohol in police vehicle

A police officer in London, Ont., has been suspended after a video that the force’s police chief says showed members entering an unmarked police vehicle with alcohol visible inside.
Chief Thai Truong says a criminal investigation is also being launched as the video shows a service weapon being stored in “circumstances that raise concerns.”
Get breaking National news
He says it happened June 24 in Toronto as officers left a restaurant after a police funeral.
That’s the day a funeral was held for Toronto police Const. Marc Pinizzotto, who was fatally shot during a raid while investigating multiple shootings, including one at the U.S. Consulate.
- 15 firearms seized, trio charged after Toronto police trafficking investigation
- Constitutional challenge of activists’ trafficking convictions to get ruling Tuesday
- Ontario woman appeals conviction in infant son’s death based on new medical evidence
- ‘Radicalized’ subculture found among Montreal officers, internal police documents show
Truong says ToChief Thai Truong says a criminal investigation is also being launched as the video shows a service weapon being stored in “circumstances that raise concerns.”ronto police will investigate the handling and storage of the police firearm.
The chief says a senior officer has been suspended with pay, and the overall conduct of the members involved will be investigated after the criminal probe concludes.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.