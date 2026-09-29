15 firearms seized, trio charged after Toronto police trafficking investigation

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Toronto police say three people have been arrested and 15 firearms seized after a months-long investigation, with police alleging a registered gun owner acting as a supplier.

Dubbed “Project Playfight,” Insp. Steve Matthews said officers “infiltrated” an alleged firearms trafficking network.

The operation began in February after police received information that a person was trafficking guns through an online platform.

An undercover operation was launched, with officers communicating with the person suspected of trafficking the weapons.

Through this conversation, police were introduced to additional people involved in selling firearms and were provided a list of guns that were available to buy.

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“What began as an investigation into one individual selling firearms online quickly grew into something much larger,” Matthews told reporters Tuesday. “Investigators uncovered a network that was allegedly supplying firearms outside lawful channels.”

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The weapons were then traced back to domestic sources by police, specifically to a person who was registered to possess firearms and acting as the supplier.

Months later, officers supported by the emergency task force and other specialized units executed multiple search warrants on July 29 in Toronto and Markham.

Three people were arrested and charged with a total of 45 firearms-related offences. It’s alleged one of the people arrested acted as the supplier, while the other two allegedly sold the weapons.

In addition to 15 firearms seized, Matthews said 1,000 rounds of ammunition were also recovered. Among the weapons were several overcapacity magazines and an auto sear, which could convert a handgun into a fully automatic weapon.

More than $7,000 and a 2.5-gram gold bar were also seized.

“Every illegal firearm removed from circulation is one less firearm that can be used to threaten the safety of our communities,” Matthews said.