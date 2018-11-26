Regina man and woman face drug trafficking, weapon possession charges
A Regina man and woman are facing multiple drug-related charges, including drug trafficking and possession of a weapon.
Dejan Vuckovic, 47, and Meriah Valentine Bellegarde, 27, were arrested during a traffic stop in the area of the 1100 block of Elliot Street Sunday afternoon.
The Regina Police Service found a loaded firearm, ammunition and a large amount of cash, along with meth, cocaine, hydromorphine and ecstasy.
Other charges include careless use of a firearm and failing to comply with probation order.
Vuckovic and Bellegarde made their first appearance in court Monday morning
