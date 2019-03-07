Regina police arrest 3 in drug and weapons investigation

The Regina Police Service say they have charged a woman and two men as part of a drug and weapons investigation.

Regina police said the suspects were arrested when they executed a warrant at a home in the 1600 block of Ottawa Street on March 5.

During their search, officers found firearms, ammunition and what they believe to be cocaine and meth, according to police.

Police said Daneen Whitequill, 26, William Crawford, 40, Stuart Sabiston, 31, face charges that include possession of a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

Whitequill also faces charges that include possession of drugs with the intention to sell.

Police say all three charged appeared in court Wednesday.