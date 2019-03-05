Crime
Regina police search for male suspect involved in alleged armed robbery

Regina police are looking for a male suspect after a report of an attempted armed robbery at a local business on Monday night.

The Regina Police Service say they are searching for a male suspect involved in an alleged attempted armed robbery.

Police say a man carrying a gun entered a business in the 4600-block of Albert Street and demanded money on Monday night at about 8:30 p.m.

An alarm was triggered and the suspect left empty-handed, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as about five-feet-eight-inches tall, wearing a black hoodie covering his face and orange ski pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

