RCMP investigating fatal crash on Highway near Yorkton, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP say the investigation into a fatal collision on Highway #309, near Yorkton, Sask., is ongoing.

The collision occurred about 6 km east of the #9 junction on Oct. 12 just after 9 p.m. that night.

A black pick-up truck was located in a ditch and a tractor pulling an air seeder was on the highway, according to RCMP.

A 63-year-old man, who was driving the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yorkton RCMP, Yorkton Fire Department, and Yorkton EMS were dispatched to the collision.

The highway was closed for nine hours before it re-opened to traffic.

Yorkton RCMP say they’re still investigating the incident.

