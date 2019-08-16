Crime
August 16, 2019 7:01 pm
Updated: August 16, 2019 7:20 pm

Suspect identified in fatal hit-and-run south of Battleford, Sask.: RCMP

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Battlefords RCMP have identified August Devin Nahbexie following a fatal hit-and-run investigation.

Battlefords RCMP have identified a suspect following the death of a man on a highway last summer.

On the morning of July 25, 2018, a 33-year-old Mosquito First Nation man was found dead on Highway 4 approximately one kilometre south of Battleford.

RCMP’s investigation indicated that Merle Curley, 33, had been run over by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene.

Further investigation identified August Devin Nahbexie, 22, as a suspect.

He is facing charges of failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, failing to comply with a probation order, failure to comply with an undertaking and obstruction.

Nahbexie is also wanted on nine other unrelated charges, RCMP said.

The accused is from Saulteaux First Nation, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

