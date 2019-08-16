Suspect identified in fatal hit-and-run south of Battleford, Sask.: RCMP

Battlefords RCMP have identified a suspect following the death of a man on a highway last summer.

On the morning of July 25, 2018, a 33-year-old Mosquito First Nation man was found dead on Highway 4 approximately one kilometre south of Battleford.

READ MORE: Head-on crash in northern Saskatchewan leaves 1 dead

RCMP’s investigation indicated that Merle Curley, 33, had been run over by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene.

Further investigation identified August Devin Nahbexie, 22, as a suspect.

He is facing charges of failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, failing to comply with a probation order, failure to comply with an undertaking and obstruction.

Nahbexie is also wanted on nine other unrelated charges, RCMP said.

WATCH (June 21, 2019): David Deagnon sentenced to 4 years in double-fatal crash near Colonsay, Sask.

The accused is from Saulteaux First Nation, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.