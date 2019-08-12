Woman seriously injured in northern Saskatchewan ATV collision

An ATV operator in northern Saskatchewan is facing several charges after a collision left a passenger with life-threatening injuries.

La Loche RCMP said the single-vehicle collision happened Thursday evening on the Clearwater Dene First Nation.

READ MORE: 2 people taken to hospital in multi-vehicle Circle Drive collision

Police have not released the nature of the collision, but said a passenger was seriously injured.

The 49-year-old woman was transported by emergency medical services to a Saskatoon hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said. There is no update on her current condition.

The ATV operator was not injured and was subsequently charged with four offences under the province’s All-Terrain Vehicles Act: operating an ATV without insurance, carrying a passenger on an ATV not designed to do so, operating an ATV without an approved helmet and eye protection, and operating an ATV on a travelled portion of a highway.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision with vehicle at College and McOrmond

RCMP said officers issued the driver a 21-day driver’s license suspension and seized the ATV under provisions of the act.

Clearwater Dene First Nation is roughly 615 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.