Big River RCMP investigating after vehicle hits pedestrian

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Highway 793 on Big River First Nation, Sask., around 3 a.m. Aug. 3, according to RCMP.

RCMP initially did not know the pedestrian’s identity and were trying to gather information. They now say he has been identified.

EMS responded to the scene and he was airlifted to hospital.

The driver remained on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

There are no further details on the state of the man or his injuries.

Big River First Nation is about 230 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information about it is urged to contact Big River RCMP at 306-469-2590 or 310-RCMP. To report a tip anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.