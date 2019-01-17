Intoxicated pedestrian struck by alleged impaired driver in Prince Albert, Sask.

A driver is facing impaired driving charges after a pedestrian was hit in Prince Albert, Sask.

The pedestrian, who police said was intoxicated, was crossing the street at the intersection of 15th Street and 6th Avenue East around suppertime Wednesday when they were struck by a vehicle.

READ MORE: Crash between ambulance and vehicle in Sask. results in impaired driving charge

Police said the pedestrian suffered no significant injuries, but was taken to hospital for observation.

Officers believed the driver was impaired and was taken for testing.

READ MORE: One person dead after suspected impaired driving rollover outside Peebles, Sask.

The driver has been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm, and exceeding .08.

Prince Albert police said the driver is due back in court on Feb. 26.

WATCH BELOW: New impaired driving rules give police sweeping powers