One person dead after suspected impaired driving rollover outside Peebles, Sask.

One person is dead and another is in hospital following a single vehicle rollover near Peebles, Sask. on Highway 48. Police say preliminary investigation says alcohol impairment is likely a factor.

Broadview RCMP received the call around 4:00 p.m. on Dec. 20. The vehicle was travelling in the westbound lane when it lost control and rolled over.

Peebles is about 130 kilometres southeast of Regina.

The 33-year-old passenger was declared dead on the scene and the 29-year-old driver was taken to hospital. The driver’s injuries are “undetermined” according to police.

Highway 48 was closed between the time of the crash and 10:30 that night.

The investigation is ongoing with help from RCMP Traffic Reconstruction.