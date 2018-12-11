Members of Sask. RCMP issue 47 impaired driving tickets from Dec. 1-7

It was a busy week for RCMP officers in Saskatchewan as 47 impaired driving charges were laid through Dec. 1-7.

Forty-four of those impaired driving charges involved alcohol while three involved drugs.

Members of RCMP detachments and Combined Traffic Safety Services (CTSS) were out looking for aggressive driving, seatbelt use, distracted driving and excessive speeds.

In total, police laid 1727 Charges – 951 speeding and/or stunt driving charges.

In Waskesiu, a driver was fined $809 for driving 151 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 2 near Montreal Lake.

On Highway 5 near Peterson, a truck was stopped for travelling 154 km/h. The truck wasn’t registered and the front windows were tinted. As a result, the driver was issued $1423 in fines.

During a traffic stop in Saskatoon, a driver gave a false name and admitted to having drugs in the vehicle.

Officers searched the vehicle and found drugs and weapons. The driver is facing charges that include two counts of possession, resists/obstructs peace officer and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

Other charges laid during the week included distracted driving, careless driving and seatbelt infractions.

Police also issued 858 warnings, along with 215 vehicle inspection notices.