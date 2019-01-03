Crash between ambulance and vehicle in Sask. results in impaired driving charge

A man has been charged with impaired driving after an ambulance and a vehicle collided head-on north of Debden, Sask.

The crash happened on the afternoon of Jan. 1 on a grid road roughly six kilometres north of Highway 790 on the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.

READ MORE: Impaired driving SGI’s traffic focus to start 2019

Related Mandatory impaired driving laws to hit the roads before holidays

Police said members of Big River EMS were responding to a call on the reserve when it was struck head-on by the vehicle.

Both EMS members in the ambulance were not hurt.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-serious injuries. Police said they have since been released.

Ahtahkakoop RCMP said the driver showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody when released from hospital.

WATCH BELOW: Sask. study looks at the impact impaired driving has on victim’s families

Bradley Jamie Isbister, 23, from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation is facing impaired driving related charges.

Isbister is scheduled to appear Feb. 11 in Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation court.

READ MORE: One person dead after suspected impaired driving rollover outside Peebles, Sask.

Police continue to investigate.

Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation is roughly 135 kilometres north of Saskatoon.