Man arrested in ‘suspicious’ death of woman north of Montreal: police

Quebec police are investigating what they say is the suspicious death of a woman north of Montreal.
One man has been arrested in connection with the death but police in Terrebonne, Que., did not say how he was linked to the victim.
Police were called to an apartment building on Bocage Street at around 7 a.m. and found a woman’s body.
She was declared dead at the scene, and police have not released her age nor the age of the man they arrested.
Police have not offered details about the woman’s killing, saying only that her death is “suspicious.”
Crime scene technicians have been dispatched to collect evidence.
