Male pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 1 in Abbotsford

There was gridlock on Highway One in Abbotsford last night, after a fatality involving a pedestrian.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday evening, witnesses reported seeing a body to the side of the highway heading westbound, just west of McCallum Road.

Before the arrival of emergency services and police, several drivers reportedly pulled over to try and help, but it was too late.

One driver draped a sheet over what one witness describes as a ‘badly broken’ body on the highway shoulder.

Police shut down Highway 1 westbound west of McCallum Road for much of the evening.

Investigators could be seen speaking to several drivers at the scene, and also inspecting a semi truck.

No more details have been released regarding the circumstances of the collision.

RCMP are expected to release further details Friday morning.