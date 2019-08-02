Canada
August 2, 2019 5:35 am
Updated: August 2, 2019 5:38 am

Male pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 1 in Abbotsford

By Network news anchor  CKNW
Global News
A A

There was gridlock on Highway One in Abbotsford last night, after a fatality involving a pedestrian.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday evening, witnesses reported seeing a body to the side of the highway heading westbound, just west of McCallum Road.

Global News

Before the arrival of emergency services and police, several drivers reportedly pulled over to try and help, but it was too late.

One driver draped a sheet over what one witness describes as a ‘badly broken’ body on the highway shoulder.

Global News

Police shut down Highway 1 westbound west of McCallum Road for much of the evening.

Global News

Investigators could be seen speaking to several drivers at the scene, and also inspecting a semi truck.

Global News

No more details have been released regarding the circumstances of the collision.

RCMP are expected to release further details Friday morning.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Abbotsford
Collision
Fatality
Highway One
Killed
McCallum Road
Pedestrian
RCMP

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.