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Canada

Person dies after canopy collapses at Fairmont hotel construction site

By Toni De Guzman Global News
Posted October 11, 2026 8:07 am
1 min read
exterior of the Fairmont hotel Winnipeg View image in full screen
The hotel has been closed since July 1 for extensive renovations with plans to re-open in the spring. Arsalan Saeed / Global News
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A worker died after a canopy collapsed at the Fairmont Winnipeg hotel downtown construction site on Thursday.

The worker is employed at Kepsco Construction and was at the hotel doing asbestos abatement work, according to a provincial spokesperson.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the deceased’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time,” said Barb Perreaux, James Richardson & Sons Ltd communications director, in an emailed statement.

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The Fairmont Winnipeg building is owned by James Richardson & Sons Ltd.

Workers are more likely to be injured in Manitoba than anywhere else in Canada, said Kevin Rebeck, Manitoba Federation of Labour president.

“Something has to change, so I’m asking for government to conduct an external review,” he said.

“Let’s get to heart of the matter. Let’s shine a light on this issue.”

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The hotel’s flags are at half-mast to honour the deceased.

Global News has reached out to Kepsco Construction for more information.

Watch the video above for the full story.

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