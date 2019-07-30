Crash sends man to Saskatoon hospital with life-threatening injuries

A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Saskatoon.

The four-vehicle crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Avenue F South and 19th Street West.

Saskatoon police said it appears one vehicle was speeding when it ran a stop sign, causing a collision with a second vehicle. Two other vehicles were struck after the initial collision, police said.

Crews with the Saskatoon Fire Department had to extract one person who was trapped inside one of the vehicles.

A 32-year-old man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is no word on his current condition.

Two other people, a man and a woman, were also taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released by police at this time.

The intersection remains closed as police continue to investigate.

