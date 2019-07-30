Vehicle strikes highway sign trailer in Sask. work zone: Battlefords RCMP

Battlefords RCMP say charges are pending against a woman after a crash in a highway work zone on Monday afternoon.

Police said crews were working on Highway 16 west of Delmas when an eastbound vehicle struck a highway sign trailer attached to a Ministry of Highways truck, causing significant damage.

Equipment and signage were in place indicating work was in progress, police said.

The driver of the ministry truck was treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old woman, was taken to Battlefords Union Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She has since been released, police said Tuesday in a release.

RCMP continue to investigate and said charges are pending.

Police are reminding drivers to slow down and pay attention when approaching work zones.

The maximum speed limit in work zones is 60 kilometres/hour.

Speeding fines start at $240 and goes up six dollars for every kilometre over the limit. Fines double with speeds greater than 30 km/h over the limit.

Delmas is roughly 165 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.