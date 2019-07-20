Man dies after pickup truck collides with semi-truck in Lloydminster

A 58-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck in Lloydminster on Friday afternoon.

RCMP said officers were called to the crash scene at 67 Street and 75 Avenue at 4:10 p.m.

According to police, the man who died was the driver of the pickup truck. Police did not say whether anybody else was injured.

An investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.