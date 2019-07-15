Traffic
Man in life-threatening condition after Cochrane motorcycle crash

By Online Journalist  Global News

A man was in life-threatening condition after a motorcycle crash in Cochrane on Monday, July 15, 2019.

A man was injured in a serious motorcycle crash in Cochrane on Monday.

RCMP said it happened at the intersection of James Walker Trail and Highway 22.

EMS said a man was taken to Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition after 2:45 p.m.

Police said Cochrane Fire Services was also on scene.

RCMP said they would be investigating and advised drivers to find alternate routes until updated otherwise.

