Man in life-threatening condition after Cochrane motorcycle crash
A man was injured in a serious motorcycle crash in Cochrane on Monday.
RCMP said it happened at the intersection of James Walker Trail and Highway 22.
EMS said a man was taken to Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition after 2:45 p.m.
Police said Cochrane Fire Services was also on scene.
RCMP said they would be investigating and advised drivers to find alternate routes until updated otherwise.
