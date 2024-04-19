Menu

Traffic

Repair work closes Guy Street exit off Ville-Marie Expressway until fall

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted April 19, 2024 12:56 pm
1 min read
Guy Street exit to downtown Montreal closed until fall for repair work
WATCH: Motorists heading into downtown Montreal from the west end of the city should take note the Guy Street exist will be closed starting Friday night. As Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports, the much-needed work is set to take months to complete.
West-end drivers heading downtown had best plan their route ahead of time and be prepared for traffic.

As of midnight Friday, the Guy Street exit off the Ville-Marie Expressway will be closed until fall, shutting down one of the busiest entrances into the city for months.

The Quebec Transport Ministry is resuming construction work on the aging expressway.

Crews will be continuing the much needed repair work on the elevated structure. They will be shoring piers, restoring or replacing the drainage system and expansion joints, and repaving the road.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Gilles Payer, MTQ spokesperson, said drivers should expect multiple closures of the 136 Highway as the effort progresses.

“You will see, over the next weeks and months, some night and weekend closures and some partial closures. We will do our best to make these closures less frequent,” Payer said.

The exit, situated just west of the Ville-Marie tunnel, means any large trucks that exceed the height of 4.4 metres or that are carrying hazardous materials will be forced to use the Atwater exit.

Despite the mitigation measures, Payer said drivers should brace themselves for heavier than normal congestion for the coming months, especially during morning rush hour.

“Remember, the first days are often the most difficult in any change of the network,” Payer said.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

