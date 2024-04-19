Repair work closes Guy Street exit off Ville-Marie Expressway until fall

Send this page to someone via email

West-end drivers heading downtown had best plan their route ahead of time and be prepared for traffic.

As of midnight Friday, the Guy Street exit off the Ville-Marie Expressway will be closed until fall, shutting down one of the busiest entrances into the city for months.

The Quebec Transport Ministry is resuming construction work on the aging expressway.

Crews will be continuing the much needed repair work on the elevated structure. They will be shoring piers, restoring or replacing the drainage system and expansion joints, and repaving the road.

Gilles Payer, MTQ spokesperson, said drivers should expect multiple closures of the 136 Highway as the effort progresses.

“You will see, over the next weeks and months, some night and weekend closures and some partial closures. We will do our best to make these closures less frequent,” Payer said.

The exit, situated just west of the Ville-Marie tunnel, means any large trucks that exceed the height of 4.4 metres or that are carrying hazardous materials will be forced to use the Atwater exit.

Despite the mitigation measures, Payer said drivers should brace themselves for heavier than normal congestion for the coming months, especially during morning rush hour.

“Remember, the first days are often the most difficult in any change of the network,” Payer said.