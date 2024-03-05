1 child critically injured, several others hurt in school bus rollover near Woodstock, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

One student was airlifted to hospital in critical condition and several others have been transported by land ambulance to hospital after a rollover crash involving a school bus with roughly 40 children on board.

The single vehicle crash on Cuthbert Road and Dodge Line in South-West Oxford, about 10 km south of Woodstock, Ont., occurred at roughly 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said “one child was pinned beneath the bus and has since been airlifted” to hospital. He was unable to say how many other students were injured, nor could he provide information on the extent of those injuries, except to say that the bus driver sustained minor injuries.

A spokesperson for Ornge Air told Global News that a student was airlifted to a hospital in London for treatment of critical injuries. They were unable to provide any further details.

Sanchuk added that all parents and guardians have been notified “so if you are thinking that your child was on that bus and you haven’t been notified, it’s not your child.”

He also took the opportunity to thank an unidentified individual who happened on the scene and offered assistance.

“I just can’t thank you enough for everything you did this morning to evacuate those children on the bus, so on behalf of our OPP family, I thank you so much.”

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and said “updates will be provided regarding injuries as soon as we have them.”

Cuthbert Road is closed at Trillium Line and Dodge Line and Dodge Line is closed at Rivers Road, police added.

With files from Global News’ Kevin Nielsen.