Calgary police officer injured after single-motorcycle crash

A Calgary police officer was injured in a single-vehicle crash on his way to a fatal Highway 22X collision in the city’s southeast on Saturday.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the officer was riding his motorcycle south on Stoney Trail, just north of 114 Avenue S.E., when he crashed, according to police and EMS.

He was taken to Foothills Medical Centre with serious injuries, but was otherwise in stable, non-life-threatening condition, EMS said.

Police said the officer’s arm was injured.