Traffic
July 13, 2019 4:33 pm

Calgary police officer injured after single-motorcycle crash

By Online Journalist  Global News

A police officer was injured after his motorcycle crashed in southeast Calgary on Saturday.

Josh Ritchie/Global News
A A

A Calgary police officer was injured in a single-vehicle crash on his way to a fatal Highway 22X collision in the city’s southeast on Saturday.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the officer was riding his motorcycle south on Stoney Trail, just north of 114 Avenue S.E., when he crashed, according to police and EMS.

He was taken to Foothills Medical Centre with serious injuries, but was otherwise in stable, non-life-threatening condition, EMS said.

Police said the officer’s arm was injured.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary cop motorcycle crash
Calgary Crash
Calgary motorcycle crash
Calgary officer motorcycle crash
Calgary Police
EMS
Stoney Trail and 114 Avenue SE
Stoney Trail crash

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.