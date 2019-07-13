1 person killed, 4 others injured in crash on Highway 22X

Calgary police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in the city’s southeast Saturday morning.

The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened around 9:40 a.m. on Highway 22X and 104 Street S.E.

There were a total of five people in the two vehicles at the time of the crash, police said.

One person died on scene and two other people were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said, adding the others were treated for their injuries.

The Calgary Fire Department was called in to help extract one of the victims from one of the vehicles.

STARS Air Ambulance was also dispatched to help airlift victims to the hospital.

According to police, as of 11 a.m. there were closures in place at Highway 22X just east of the interchange of Stoney Trail, as well as at Range Road 285.

Police investigators were expected to remain on scene for several hours to determine the cause of the crash.