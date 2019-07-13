Eight people rescued after being trapped in elevator at Calgary Tower

Eight people trapped in an elevator at the Calgary Tower were rescued by Calgary fire crews Friday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m.

When fire crews arrived on scene, the Technical Rescue Team was called in to perform what’s called a high-angle rescue, the fire department said.

According to CFD, the stuck elevator was secured, and the people trapped inside were harnessed and pulled through the scuttle hatch.

The group was then lowered through the hatch of a second elevator parallel to the secured elevator before being taken to ground level.

There were no injuries in the incident.

Other patrons in the restaurant at the Calgary Tower had to take the stairs down while the rescue took place.

Calgary fire said the scene was handed over to building maintenance and elevator technicians.