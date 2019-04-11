Man rescued after falling down elevator shaft while on scooter in downtown Toronto

Toronto Fire Services have rescued a man after he fell down an elevator shaft in a building in the city’s downtown core Thursday morning.

Emergency crews said they received a call around 10:30 a.m. for reports of a man who had fallen down an elevator shaft from around the third floor while on a motorized scooter.

Police, fire and paramedics arrived at a building on Simcoe Street near Dundas Street and University Avenue and found people propping the elevator doors open to prevent it from going down on top of the man.

Firefighters initially brought in a basket for the rescue, but were able to reach him at the bottom of the shaft and get him out through the bottom floor.

He has since been rescued and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on his age.

Police are investigating how the man was able to access the shaft.