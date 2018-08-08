Toronto police officers rescue 2 men from flooded elevator during rainstorm

A couple of quick-thinking police officers pulled off a daring rescue after two men were trapped inside a flooded basement elevator during a heavy rainfall in Toronto Tuesday night.

Toronto police said they received a call around 10:52 p.m. from a commercial building on Alliance Avenue, east of Rockcliffe Boulevard and Jane Street.

Police said two officers arrived on the scene and had to swim their way through the flooded basement to the elevator.

Once they reached the men, the water in the elevator had reached six-feet high, leaving only one foot of airspace for the trapped men.

Authorities said the officers managed to get a hold of a crowbar and pry the door open.

“Officers rushed to the location and by the time they arrived, there was a small air space left within the elevator,” Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said.

“They were able to get a crowbar and pry the doors open and rescue the two men.”

Police said both men were pulled out of the elevator with non-life-threatening injuries.

Flooded roadways and stalled public transit

The heavy downpour, which produced between 70 and 110 millimetres of rain on parts of Toronto over a two-hour span, caused widespread flooding on roadways and caused numerous public transit disruptions.

Subway service between Finch West and Wilson stations was halted due to the rising water levels.

After 70-110mm of rain fell on parts of Toronto last night, an additional 15-30mm is likely this morning. That’s more rain than the rest of the summer combined. — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) August 8, 2018

Meanwhile, a streetcar was rendered inoperable after being trapped at the King Street underpass near Atlantic Avenue.

A number of vehicles had to be abandoned across the city as roadways were flooded.

Firefighters managed to rescue a taxi driver stuck in a vehicle which was partially submerged at Bloor Street and Perth Avenue in the Junction Triangle neighbourhood.

Three vehicles were stuck on Wilson Street near Dubray Avenue, east of Keele Street. However, the occupants were able to leave safely.

Union Station, Toronto’s downtown transit hub, was also partially flooded as commuters had to manoeuver through drenched entrances and tunnels.

The Lower Simcoe Street underpass, an area prone to flooding in downtown Toronto, was also an easy target for Tuesday night’s storm. A number of vehicles attempted to make it through, but some were ultimately unsuccessful.

Toronto: Lower Simcoe Street union station underpass #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/JOMEYIdUtH — Georgina Dutt (@GinaG1979) August 8, 2018

Power outages and flooded homes

Toronto Hydro crews worked overtime to restore power to hundreds of customers affected by the storm.

If you're waking up to a flooded basement, please remember that electricity and water don't mix. Don't use flooded appliances, outlets, switches or breaker panels until they have been checked by a qualified electrician. If your basement is flooded, power needs to be disconnected. — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) August 8, 2018

North York was one of the neighbourhoods hardest hit with a number of flooded basements.

“In 2012, the same thing happened. We installed new pipes, which the pump, they said, would not let the water come in again. Anyways, this happened again and is a total loss for us,” Susana Luna said.

Apartments buildings in the Liberty Village area near the downtown core were also damaged by the relentless rainfall.

“The roof actually collapsed in the parking garage. So there are two different sections where you can see the water just flooding through and I heard that it was a water main pipe that broke,” Emily Foucault said.

