Heavy rain causes flooding, power outages in parts of Toronto

A slow-moving storm system over Toronto has caused flooding and power outages in several areas of the city.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Tuesday evening saying there could 25-50 millimetres of rain within one hour. Some localized areas could see double that amount.

“Motorists should be prepared for sudden, very low visibility in downpours and ponding of water on roads,” the statement said.

10:3Opm weather update on the flooding rain impacting Toronto. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/KgbcLMSlhV — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) August 8, 2018

Toronto police reported three vehicles got stuck under a bridge on Wilson Street near Dubray Avenue, east of Keele Street, due to flooding.

Police said the occupants of the vehicles were able to get out of the vehicles, but officers closed the road and TTC buses had to be diverted.

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) said water is approximately a metre deep on some roads and that crews are receiving reports of basement flooding.

Tonight’s storm and heavy rains are driving high call volumes for @Toronto_Fire crews tonight. At present, our crews are managing 50 concurrent incidents. Please be safe and alert as you move around the city – lots of standing water on the roads. Current CAD view screenshot. pic.twitter.com/aWGXROB5j1 — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) August 8, 2018

TFS Chief Matthew Pegg said as of 10:15 p.m., firefighters were responding to approximately 50 calls.

Toronto Hydro said due to a loss of supply from Hydro One, approximately 16,000 customers lost their power as of 9:45 p.m.

Most of the customers impacted by outages are in North York. The rough outage area is Highway 400, Finch Avenue West, Humber River, Steeles Avenue West, Keele Street and Highway 401.

More to come.

More to come.

Public advisory:

Due to the weather we are having and the amount of rain that has fallen throughout the city. Fire Services and Police Service lines are busy from flooding calls. Please only call 911 for emergencies. Thank you.

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 8, 2018

Highest amounts of up to 100mm occurring along HWY 401 from Allan Road to HWY 400. #onstorm #toflood pic.twitter.com/1FQ9jHzA1m — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) August 8, 2018