August 7, 2018 10:06 pm
Updated: August 7, 2018 10:35 pm

Heavy rain causes flooding, power outages in parts of Toronto

Part of Wilson Avenue was flooded Tuesday evening due to a slow-moving storm.

A slow-moving storm system over Toronto has caused flooding and power outages in several areas of the city.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Tuesday evening saying there could 25-50 millimetres of rain within one hour. Some localized areas could see double that amount.

“Motorists should be prepared for sudden, very low visibility in downpours and ponding of water on roads,” the statement said.

Toronto police reported three vehicles got stuck under a bridge on Wilson Street near Dubray Avenue, east of Keele Street, due to flooding.

Police said the occupants of the vehicles were able to get out of the vehicles, but officers closed the road and TTC buses had to be diverted.

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) said water is approximately a metre deep on some roads and that crews are receiving reports of basement flooding.

TFS Chief Matthew Pegg said as of 10:15 p.m., firefighters were responding to approximately 50 calls.

Toronto Hydro said due to a loss of supply from Hydro One, approximately 16,000 customers lost their power as of 9:45 p.m.

Most of the customers impacted by outages are in North York. The rough outage area is Highway 400, Finch Avenue West, Humber River, Steeles Avenue West, Keele Street and Highway 401.
More to come.

