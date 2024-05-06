Toronto’s construction season traffic is ‘unacceptable.’ Is there a better way?

Sun’s out, shovels out. As the warm weather sets in, Toronto will welcome its unofficial fifth season: construction season. Workers will be outside taking advantage of the weather to get all sorts of projects done, such as road maintenance and sewer upgrades. However, the season is notorious for its traffic congestion, and with the amount of work going on, planning experts say better execution is needed to reduce the impact on people’s lives. “Disruption for a day, week or month is understandable. Disruption for five years to your life is something unacceptable,” said Murtaza Haider, a professor of management at Toronto Metropolitan University and director of the Urban Analytics Institute. “The kind of systems we have put in place (and) the kind of oversights we have put in place are not necessarily conducive for rapid, fast execution and delivery of transit infrastructure or transportation infrastructure.”

Construction season becoming ‘365 days a year’ Every spring, construction crews take to the streets of many Ontario cities to begin work on projects, taking advantage of the warm weather because some work can’t be done during the cold months, said Matti Siemiatycki, a professor of geography and planning director of the Infrastructure Institute at the University of Toronto. View image in full screen The Gardiner Expressway is reduced to a pair of lane in each direction between Stratchan and Dufferin for work at in Toronto. April 16, 2024. Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images Last year, work during Toronto’s construction season was pegged at $1.14 billion, and involved maintenance and upgrades to roads, bridges, expressways, TTC tracks, sewers and watermains. Advertisement But nowadays, Toronto residents are beginning to see projects planned for year-round work. For example, parts of the city’s Gardiner Expressway were recently reduced by one lane in each direction for “critical rehabilitation work” over the next three years. The lanes will reopen in 2026, albeit temporarily for the FIFA World Cup, before being reduced again. 1:55 Construction frustrations in Toronto neighbourhood Furthermore, King Street West between Joe Shuster Way and Mowat Avenue, was closed to all traffic on April 29 for work on TTC streetcar tracks. That work began in February, and is expected to be completed in November. “We’re now into construction season being 365 days a year,” Siemiatycki told Global News Toronto. “Part of the reason we have so much going on right now is because we’ve often underinvested in the upkeep and maintenance of our infrastructure, and over time it wears down and it needs to be kept up. We’re now trying to play catch up and do it all at once.”

Commuter frustration rampant This year-round construction is making it “increasingly challenging” to get around, Siemiatycki said. It doesn’t take too long either to find commuters venting about Toronto’s congestion, which was recently ranked in a new report as one of the worst cities in the world for traffic. “Construction and traffic in Toronto has to be like top 3 worst in the world easily,” @rameez08 wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, last Monday. “Worst traffic ever… going to #Toronto. The whole province and the GTA is under construction!!! It’s going to be a long summer!” said X user @IanMcE1 on April 12. 2:16 DVP, King Street closures in Toronto set to begin Haider said people can be stressed by the “inability” to know how much congestion they may face when trying to get around a city facing as much construction like Toronto. “This is what is happening because they lose control over their lives, they lose control over their meetings and that creates lots of problems,” he told Global News Toronto. “When we do construction, and it’s inevitable … it has to be done in a mindful, planned way where we actually advise people. There’s not much communication that happens these days other than the fact that these two lanes will be closed for the next six months.” View image in full screen People walk past road woark in Toronto on May 17, 2023. Rachel Verbin/The Canadian Press Congestion was a major theme during Toronto’s 2023 mayoral byelection, with candidates promising to improve city streets riddled with delays from housing projects, transit expansions and maintenance construction. The eventual winner, Olivia Chow, pledged to tackle the problem by expanding cycling infrastructure and walkable communities to reduce reliance on cars. She also said she would use technology to improve traffic snarls. Advertisement