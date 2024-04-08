Gardiner Expressway construction: Closures to resume after brief reopening

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto commuters will soon run into lane closures again on parts of the Gardiner Expressway starting Monday night.

The expressway, which is undergoing what the city calls “critical rehabilitation work,” will see its one of its eastbound lanes closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue for rehabilitation work as of 11 p.m., the city said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On Wednesday, there will be one westbound lane closure between the same stretch, with intermittent overnight closures of a second lane in either direction as required.

Construction work on the more than 60-year-old route began on March 25, and briefly reopened this past week and Easter weekend.

Starting mid-April, the Gardiner will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue with intermittent additional lane closures as required. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard east of Jameson Avenue will also be closed.

The construction work is expected to take three years to complete.

“To keep traffic flowing during construction, the city will use a detailed congestion management plan that includes diversions, traffic agents and signal timing adjustments. Traffic impacts will be monitored and further congestion management measures will be added as required,” the city said in a March 19 news release.

“The city is working to balance critical construction while limiting the impact on road users and neighbouring residents.”

Between 2014 and 2016, city council approved the Gardiner Expressway Strategic Rehabilitation Plan, which divides all the needed repair work into six sections.

The first section, from Jarvis to Cherry Streets, was completed in 2021.

The current phase of work involves replacing 700 metres of elevated bridge surface, rehabilitating structures underneath that support the elevated portion of the expressway, as well as adding new traffic management system and streetlights.

Other work, including girder removal and replacement, shifting of traffic barriers between work stages and the delivery of materials, may be required at night.

“The rehabilitation of this stretch is complex as the roadway is elevated, very narrow and busy. Drivers may not see workers along the Gardiner during road closures, as much of the work will be done from underneath,” the city said.

“In 2026, from May to the end of July, the Expressway will be fully open with no lane restrictions to accommodate the increased traffic anticipated during the FIFA World Cup.”