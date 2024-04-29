Menu

Crime

Worker assaulted during daytime jewelry store heist at Markham mall: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 29, 2024 3:45 pm
1 min read
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
A “large amount of jewelry” was stolen during a daytime robbery at a Markham mall and officers are now on the hunt for four suspects, police say.

York Regional Police said officers responded at 12:27 p.m. Friday to a call for a robbery in the area of McCowan Road and Highway 7.

Police said three suspects entered the store and an employee was assaulted by a suspect with an “aerosol irritant.”

“The suspects then grabbed a large amount of jewelry and fled,” police said.

They were reportedly last seen getting into a white pickup truck that was driven by a fourth suspect and went east on Highway 7.

Police said they’re now looking for four suspects, all of whom are males.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.

