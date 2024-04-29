Worker assaulted during daytime jewelry store heist at Markham mall: police

Send this page to someone via email

A “large amount of jewelry” was stolen during a daytime robbery at a Markham mall and officers are now on the hunt for four suspects, police say.

York Regional Police said officers responded at 12:27 p.m. Friday to a call for a robbery in the area of McCowan Road and Highway 7.

Police said three suspects entered the store and an employee was assaulted by a suspect with an “aerosol irritant.”

“The suspects then grabbed a large amount of jewelry and fled,” police said.

They were reportedly last seen getting into a white pickup truck that was driven by a fourth suspect and went east on Highway 7.

Police said they’re now looking for four suspects, all of whom are males.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.