Ontario and Toronto to agree to new deal, including upload of DVP and Gardiner Expressway

The Ford government is set to upload the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway from the City of Toronto, Global News has learned, after agreeing to a new financial deal with the cash-strapped municipality.

In exchange, the city will allow the province to take over the responsibility for Ontario Place clearing the path for the Ford government’s controversial redevelopment of the crown lands.

The deal, Global News has learned, will also include money for transit among other promises.

Progressive Conservative insiders suggested that the deal amounts to an expensive provincial price tag for Ontario Place — the premier’s legacy project that will see a private spa and waterpark occupy the public land for 95 years.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow are set to speak at Queen’s Park around 11 a.m. on Monday.

As well as the upload of the Gardiner and DVP, sources suggest increased funding for transit is also part of the deal. Money will be included for transit recovery and new subway cars, along with the funds for Toronto run to the Eglinton Crosstown and Finch West LRTs.

Documents previously obtained by Global News included an admission from the province that, with Toronto’s dire financial situation, they may have to pay to run the two lines.

The inclusion of Ontario Place in the deal suggests Chow has traded away a key campaign promise.

During the mayoral campaign, she pledged to fight against the plan and withhold city land and support to slow the project. The new funding for Toronto may mean the end of that promise.