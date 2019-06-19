Speed a factor in motorcycle crash on Crowchild Trail that injured man: Calgary police

Speed was a factor in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in southwest Calgary on Tuesday that injured a man, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to 33 Avenue S.W. near Crowchild Trail at around 9:15 p.m.

“We know a single motorcyclist lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle,” said Acting Sgt. Jason Van Dorp at the scene.

The 28-year-old man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition but was upgraded to stable condition after 10 p.m., police and EMS said.

The avenue was closed as police conducted a preliminary investigation.

BREAKING: A motorcycle has crashed on 33 Ave SW near Crowchild, eastbound 33 Ave closed, westbound just opening up.

Police said speed was a factor, with a witness reporting to officers the “motorcycle was seen going way too fast — well over 100 kilometres per hour.”

It’s unknown whether drugs or alcohol were factors, and the traffic unit is investigating.

“There was no contact made with another vehicle but there is potential that another vehicle may have caused him to swerve in his lane, losing control — but we’re still looking at that aspect,” Van Dorp said.

Police said the road was reopened at 10 p.m.