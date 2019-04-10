Calgary motorcycle crash sends driver to hospital: EMS

One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle collision in northwest Calgary on Wednesday.

The crash happened on southbound Shaganappi Trail just south of Country Hills Blvd. N.W. at around 11:45 a.m.

EMS told Global News the motorcyclist was taken to hospital “at least” in serious condition.

— More details to come…