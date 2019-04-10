Canada
April 10, 2019 2:31 pm

Calgary motorcycle crash sends driver to hospital: EMS

By Online Reporter  Global News

FILE: An ambulance travels along 14 Street N.W. in Calgary in response to an emergency call.

File photo
One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle collision in northwest Calgary on Wednesday.

The crash happened on southbound Shaganappi Trail just south of Country Hills Blvd. N.W. at around 11:45 a.m.

EMS told Global News the motorcyclist was taken to hospital “at least” in serious condition.

