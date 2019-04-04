Traffic
Collision closes portion of Calgary’s Crowchild Trail

A section of Crowchild Trail in northwest Calgary was shut down by police on Thursday evening.

Just after 7:30 p.m., Calgary Transportation said a single-vehicle incident closed the southbound lanes of Crowchild Trail at Memorial Drive NW.

EMS said the call came in just before 7 p.m. and that a motorcycle was involved in the crash. One person was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, EMS said.

The roadway was closed southbound at Kensington Road.

There was no word on when the road would reopen.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

More to come…

