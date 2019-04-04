Collision closes portion of Calgary’s Crowchild Trail

A section of Crowchild Trail in northwest Calgary was shut down by police on Thursday evening.

Just after 7:30 p.m., Calgary Transportation said a single-vehicle incident closed the southbound lanes of Crowchild Trail at Memorial Drive NW.

EMS said the call came in just before 7 p.m. and that a motorcycle was involved in the crash. One person was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, EMS said.

UPDATE: Single vehicle incident, SB Crowchild Tr at Memorial Dr NW, the road is closed SB at Kensington Rd. Use alternate route if possible. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/75ArsL6dIo — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) April 5, 2019

The roadway was closed southbound at Kensington Road.

There was no word on when the road would reopen.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

