7 sent to hospital after carbon monoxide poisoning incident in northwest Calgary

Seven people were sent to hospital on Thursday afternoon after a carbon monoxide poisoning incident in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Brentwood.

According to a Calgary Fire Department spokesperson, several calls to 911 were made at 2:40 p.m. after two people felt ill after working in a parkade at an apartment in Brentwood Commons, located at 4122 Brentwood Rd.

The spokesperson said the carbon monoxide reader registered 1,000 parts per million after first responders entered the parkade, which is deadly after one hour. Seven people were transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The rest of the building was reading zero parts per million, the CFD said.

Firefighters are working on ventilating the parkade and have blocked the exits and elevators.