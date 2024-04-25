Menu

Fire

Firefighters battle blaze at vacant house in northwest Calgary

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted April 25, 2024 7:45 pm
1 min read
Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of a home in the 200 block of 37th Street and Memorial Drive Thursday. View image in full screen
Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of a home in the 200 block of 37th Street and Memorial Drive Thursday.
Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of a home in the 200 block of 37th Street and Memorial Drive Thursday.

Fire crews were called to the vacant building around 11 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said the house was boarded up and all utilities had been shut off prior to the fire, but there were signs that people had been inside the house, including a burning mattress.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

No one was inside at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported.

A fire investigator was at the scene for most of the day.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

The CFD is asking anyone with information or video to contact it.

