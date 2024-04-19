SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Calgary Fire District launches expanded team of wildland firefighters for 2024 season

By Sarah Offin Global News
Posted April 19, 2024 8:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary Fire District launches expanded team of wildland firefighters for 2024 season'
Calgary Fire District launches expanded team of wildland firefighters for 2024 season
Calgary Fire District launches expanded team of wildland firefighters for 2024 season
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Training is already well underway for an expanded crew of Alberta Wildfire fighters. The Calgary Forest District has extra resources at its disposal this year, including 22 new recruits. Sarah Offin joined them at a local base for a first-hand look at preparations for what’s expected to be an intense season on the front lines.

More on Science and Tech

Sponsored content

AdChoices