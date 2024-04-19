Calgary Fire District launches expanded team of wildland firefighters for 2024 season

Training is already well underway for an expanded crew of Alberta Wildfire fighters. The Calgary Forest District has extra resources at its disposal this year, including 22 new recruits. Sarah Offin joined them at a local base for a first-hand look at preparations for what’s expected to be an intense season on the front lines.
