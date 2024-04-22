Wildfire evacuation order issued for homes on Cold Lake First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Some residents of a community in eastern Alberta were told to flee their homes late Monday afternoon due to a wildfire in the area.

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued just before 5 p.m. for the First Nation of Cold Lake Number 149 (Legoff).

The alert said a wildfire is burning in the area from Range Road 430 to Range Road 434.

All homes in the area of Cold Lake First Nations 149 (Legoff), near the wildfire, must evacuate to the local community hall.

The community is to the south of the city of Cold Lake.

A post on the First Nation’s Facebook page said the following house numbers were to immediately evacuate: 161 – 180, 222- 185 and 415 – 420.

The size of the fire and when it began are not yet known. Alberta Wildfire is providing mutual aid on the fire.

The fire came on a windy day that saw temperatures increase in Alberta amid drought-like conditions. The fire risk in that region of the province is very high, according to Alberta Wildfire.

— More to come…