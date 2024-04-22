SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Wildfire evacuation order issued for homes on Cold Lake First Nation

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted April 22, 2024 7:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada wildfires: Indigenous communities sound alarm as evacuations already underway'
Canada wildfires: Indigenous communities sound alarm as evacuations already underway
WATCH: Indigenous communities are sounding the alarm as the wildfire season gets underway. – Apr 13, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Some residents of a community in eastern Alberta were told to flee their homes late Monday afternoon due to a wildfire in the area.

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued just before 5 p.m. for the First Nation of Cold Lake Number 149 (Legoff).

The alert said a wildfire is burning in the area from Range Road 430 to Range Road 434.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

All homes in the area of Cold Lake First Nations 149 (Legoff), near the wildfire, must evacuate to the local community hall.

The community is to the south of the city of Cold Lake.

A post on the First Nation’s Facebook page said the following house numbers were to immediately evacuate: 161 – 180, 222- 185 and 415 – 420.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The size of the fire and when it began are not yet known. Alberta Wildfire is providing mutual aid on the fire.

The fire came on a windy day that saw temperatures increase in Alberta amid drought-like conditions. The fire risk in that region of the province is very high, according to Alberta Wildfire.

— More to come…

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices