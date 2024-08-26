Menu

Fire

Team of First Nations firefighters from New Brunswick in Alberta to battle blazes

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2024 3:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ask the Expert: Health risks associated with increased wildfires'
Ask the Expert: Health risks associated with increased wildfires
Amid rising temperatures and high levels of wildfire activity, Health Canada is reminding people living in Alberta about the health risks that come with exposure to fire, smoke and extreme heat. Air quality and health expert Opel Vuzi joined us on Global News Morning Edmonton for our monthly Ask the Expert segment – Aug 19, 2024
A team of firefighters from three First Nations in New Brunswick is helping Alberta battle wildfires.

The 10-person team, known as the Wabanaki Wildland Crew, consists of members from the Neqotkuk, Natoaganeg and Sitansisk First Nations, and they left for Western Canada last week.

A news release from the New Brunswick government says wildfire management officials certified 20 Indigenous firefighters from across the province earlier this year.

It says a special ceremony was held before the Wabanaki Wildland Crew’s deployment to the Prairies to honour the team and one of its members — John Eric Paul of Sitansisk First Nation — who recently died in an accident.

Trending Now

Eleven other firefighters from New Brunswick have joined the Wabanaki crew, and they’ll be in Alberta for two weeks.

In the release, Tim Plant with Sitansisk First Nation says Indigenous communities must be able to respond to weather disasters such as wildfires as the climate changes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

