Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Environment

Ash tree-killing beetle surfaces in B.C. for first time, detected in Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 2, 2024 7:55 pm
1 min read
An adult emerald ash borer is shown in this photo released by Michigan State University. View image in full screen
An adult emerald ash borer is shown in this photo released by Michigan State University. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO-, Michigan State University, David Cappaert
Federal officials say a destructive insect that attacks and kills ash trees has been detected in Vancouver.

It is the first detection of the emerald ash borer or its larvae in British Columbia, and is outside of currently regulated areas for the insect, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said Thursday.

Invasive insects and Winnipeg’s tree canopy

The insects are a federally regulated pest in Canada and are known to be found in six provinces.

The CFIA says they are spreading to new areas through the movement of firewood and other ash products like logs, branches and wood chips.

While the pest poses no threat to human health, it can be devastating to ash trees and the CFIA has implemented movement restrictions to try and protect non-infested areas.

Federal agency warns invasive beetle will spread throughout Maritimes
As of April, all movement of ash materials from infected sites is restricted.

The CFIA said it is conducting surveillance to determine where the insects may be present and is working with the City of Vancouver, Vancouver Park Board and B.C. government to respond to detections and slow the spread.

 

