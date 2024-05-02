Ash tree-killing beetle surfaces in B.C. for first time, detected in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Federal officials say a destructive insect that attacks and kills ash trees has been detected in Vancouver.

It is the first detection of the emerald ash borer or its larvae in British Columbia, and is outside of currently regulated areas for the insect, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said Thursday.

The insects are a federally regulated pest in Canada and are known to be found in six provinces.

The CFIA says they are spreading to new areas through the movement of firewood and other ash products like logs, branches and wood chips.

While the pest poses no threat to human health, it can be devastating to ash trees and the CFIA has implemented movement restrictions to try and protect non-infested areas.

As of April, all movement of ash materials from infected sites is restricted.

The CFIA said it is conducting surveillance to determine where the insects may be present and is working with the City of Vancouver, Vancouver Park Board and B.C. government to respond to detections and slow the spread.