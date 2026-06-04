Reusable water bottles banned at FIFA World Cup games, BC Place initially said otherwise

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If you are going to a FIFA World Cup match this summer, be aware of a recent policy change by FIFA that is drawing some backlash.

Ticketholders recently received an update saying reusable water bottles will not be permitted at any stadium, including BC Place.

The facility previously allowed empty plastic water bottles to be filled at water fountains.

At a press conference in May, BC Place general manager Chris May said that for repeat visitors to the facility, it’s important to note that FIFA World Cup 26 policies differ in several ways from our standard event policies.

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“There’s also differences to the prohibited items list,” May said.

“For instance, only empty, transparent soft-sided water bottles up to one litre are permitted inside.”

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0:48 No reusable water bottles at FIFA World Cup games

However, in a statement on Thursday, a spokesperson for FIFA said that “FIFA is committed to protecting the health and safety of all players, referees, fans, volunteers, and staff. FIFA made the decision to prohibit bottles to prevent risk and injury to players and attendees.

“Outside bottles are already prohibited at several of these venues for safety considerations, and FIFA is applying this consideration across its tournament stadiums.

“FIFA works closely with each Host City Committee and local authorities on heat mitigation factors for fans travelling to the stadium, which can include resources such as misting stations, fans, hydration stations, cooling tents, and more around the stadium footprint.

“Inside the stadium footprint, pricing for water bottles for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will remain consistent with other events held at each stadium.”